Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.