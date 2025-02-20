Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,747 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

