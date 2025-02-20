First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 258.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 482,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 298,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FV stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.