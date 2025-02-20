Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

