Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,110,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKB stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

