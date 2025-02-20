Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 190,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $38.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

