Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.