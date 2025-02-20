Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $91,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,944.58. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $91,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $366,168.00.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.83. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $81.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,212,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 339,373 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after acquiring an additional 395,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
