Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,764 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $254,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 142.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $909.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

