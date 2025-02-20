Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages.

