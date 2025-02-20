Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $229.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

