Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass

Compass Price Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Compass has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $18,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 42,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $294,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,957,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,252.70. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,503,816 shares of company stock valued at $99,574,208. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.