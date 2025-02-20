Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.68. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

About Community Heritage Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Community Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Community Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

