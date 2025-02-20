Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $22.85. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 36,707 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,101.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 137.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.