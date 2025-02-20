Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,913.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,537.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

