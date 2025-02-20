Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

