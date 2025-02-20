Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 803 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 37.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,760,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $809,294.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,190.08. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.