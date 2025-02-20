Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 306.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.86). 498,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 689,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.96).

Next 15 Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 485.63.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

Featured Stories

