O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 32,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,217 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSW. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

