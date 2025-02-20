O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 32,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,217 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of SBSW opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBSW
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.