O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 38.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Joint by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

