Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.