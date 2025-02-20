O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,275 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 7,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

