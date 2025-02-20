ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

ANSYS stock opened at $336.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.39. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

