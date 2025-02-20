Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 60,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $94,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

