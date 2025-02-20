Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.