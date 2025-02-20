iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

