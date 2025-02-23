Abound Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $75.06 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

