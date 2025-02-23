Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Takes $63,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AVDE stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.