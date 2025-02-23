4,491 Shares in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Bought by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SNPE opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $55.62.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.