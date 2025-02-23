P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $6.78 Million Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DocGo comprises approximately 12.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in DocGo were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $102,510.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Down 4.8 %

DCGO opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $488.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.