Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 13,711 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.56 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

