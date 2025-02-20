Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.