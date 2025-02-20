Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,983 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

