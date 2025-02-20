Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

