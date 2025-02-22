Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Creative Planning increased its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1,756.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.