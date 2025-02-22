Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Raymond James as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 191.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 474,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $34,105,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $28,985,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $151.34 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

