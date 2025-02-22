The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Stake Reduced by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.