Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

