Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 8.5 %

ODFL stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

