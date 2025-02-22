Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

