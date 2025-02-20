Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $371.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.