Wealth Alliance Purchases 3,822 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 67,796 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 214,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

