Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sylvania Platinum had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.59) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.45.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

About Sylvania Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.