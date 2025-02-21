2,728 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.21.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
