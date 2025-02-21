2,728 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.