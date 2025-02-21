Alcoa Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Alcoa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.26 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.