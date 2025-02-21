Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.