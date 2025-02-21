Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
About Cardinal Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.