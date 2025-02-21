Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Coronado Global Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

Insider Transactions at Coronado Global Resources

In other Coronado Global Resources news, insider Garold Spindler sold 567,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.41), for a total transaction of A$360,530.78 ($231,109.47). 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns 100% interests in the Curragh mining property located in the Bowen Basin of Australia; and the Buchanan and the Logan property, and the Greenbrier property, as well as development mining properties comprising the Mon Valley and the Russell County properties primarily located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

