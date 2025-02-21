JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,088 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

