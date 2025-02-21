Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $99.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.22 and a 200 day moving average of $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

