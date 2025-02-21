Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Whitehaven Coal
