Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

